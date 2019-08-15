PORTLAND, Maine — It’s a pressing question for every business: How do you reach your customers? A simple query, but rarely are there simple answers.

Rich Brooks of Flyte New Media in Portland, who’s been coming on 207 for years to talk tech with us, thinks about that question every day. His business is all about helping other businesses to reach out to and engage their customers, and one of the biggest changes he’s seen in a very short time is the growth of artificial intelligence. One popular example: chatbots. They can, according to Rich, “help answer customers’ questions more quickly, qualify leads, cut down on administrative tasks and generate revenue for companies.”

So what’s the drawback? Artificial intelligence can seem cold, impersonal, robotic—in a word, artificial. At Rich’s upcoming Agents of Change conference in Portland on September 20th, one of the speakers will give a talk called “The Most Human Company Wins.” A reassuring thought? One would like to think so. Watch our interview with Rich to get more of his analysis.

For more information, visit www.theagentsofchange.com and www.takeflyte.com.