There are a handful of names that everyone in Maine music knows. Anna Lombard and Dave Gutter are two of them. Powerhouses in their own right, they combined to form Armies and the first cd dropped in 2015. It has left wanting more from them and this Friday they deliver.

They are playing their release party for Armies II this Friday, September 7, at Aura in Portland. It's a big sound they have created, combining digital wonderment with traditional rock & roll set-up they create a cacophony of sound. The harmonic blends of their vocals will send you soaring.

But don't take my word for it. They are playing Friday at Aura, with Kenya Hall Band, and OHX.

https://auramaine.com/events/18-armies/

© 2018 WCSH-TV