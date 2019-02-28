PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re a fan of “Shark Tank,” then you might like “Greenlight Maine,” a TV show that will be celebrating a milestone when its 100th episode airs Sunday, March 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine. In its four seasons on the air, “Greenlight Maine” has encouraged and promoted entrepreneurs around the state, giving them the opportunity to make a pitch about their business to a panel of experts. The winner at the end of the season receives $100,000—real money to anyone, but especially to entrepreneurs trying to expand a small business.

The next chapter for the show is a project called the Greenlight Maine Collegiate Challenge. It’s the same format, only with college students pitching their ideas and hoping to make their business dreams take off. “Greenlight Maine” producer Nat Thompson and host Julene Gervais talked with us about what they’re already doing and where they hope to go.