PORTLAND, Maine — Chefs from around the world will gather in Portland January 29th & 30th for the 5th annual Chef's Summit. The event allows chefs, producers and other experts to share ideas, and innovations in the industry.

Co-Founder Rory Strunk says many of these ideas are being worked on in kitchens across the state, and bringing the chefs together allows for more sharing.

The event, which takes places in Portland includes, workshops, tastings and demonstrations including an open fire pit and wood oven.

