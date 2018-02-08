Dominic & The Lucid grew up in the hoary north. I mean, way up there, Madawaska & Houlton. It’s a far away place. And they all play music together. Still. 30 years in the making. In fact, the show they came on to promote is for an album anniversary released 10 years ago. And they came on the show to promote it then. And we included some of that footage. It’s up to you if you can hear improvement. I don’t want to sway you one way or another. Is Dom more handsome with long hair, hat & vest? And has Chucks vocal match gained gusto since their appearance in 2008?

Questions for you, dear viewer, to answer.

Dominic & The Lucid are playing August 3 at Portland House of Music for their 10th anniversary of Season of Summer.

