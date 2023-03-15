An entrepreneur’s remarkable food journey from Mumbai to Maine

There’s no cooking school that can teach what Cherie Scott has lived.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Growing up in Mumbai, India — a city teeming with the energy of more than 20 million people — Cherie Scott ate street food every day, often during the long walk home from school. Most days she’d stop for corn on the cob cooked over charcoal.

“The street vendor would take a piece of lime that was squeezed into cayenne and Himalayan sauce, and then he would rub it all over the corn,” Scott recalled, her face lighting up at the memory. “Now picture me, walking 30 minutes home from school in this crazy heat in India, with my heavy backpack bigger than myself, eating this corn. And I’m literally crying because it was so spicy. But it made me feel alive, and I felt like, 'Wow, this is great.'”

With all their belongings packed into a dozen suitcases, Scott’s family emigrated from India to Canada when she was 15. A few years later she moved to the U.S. and, in 2008, settled in Boothbay with her husband and the first of their two children. In 2015, when she began writing a blog about Indian food, she decided it was time to start making the dishes she loved as a child.

“But there was one problem,” she said. “I didn’t know how to make anything. I didn’t know how to cook a single Indian dish.”

Eventually, in an impressive act of reverse engineering, she taught herself how to make the dishes she grew up with.

What she lacked in formal training she made up for with the memories of how her mother’s meals looked, smelled, and tasted.

“There’s no cooking school that can teach you that,” she said. “You need to live through it.”

After stints as a blogger, teacher, and podcaster — always with Indian food as her subject — Scott now produces three Indian simmer sauces that she sells through her business called Mumbai to Maine.

Production has just moved to a commercial facility in Maine. The first 10,000 jars all came from her home kitchen. Many a night she was up till 3 or 4 a.m. making the sauces she needed to fill orders, all while working a full-time outside job and raising a family.

A business like Mumbai to Maine never takes off without a burning entrepreneurial drive. That drive “comes from being an immigrant in America and never feeling like I belong here,” Scott said. “So I need to keep reassuring myself that there’s a spot here for me for that American dream.”