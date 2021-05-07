An easy to make blueberry pie for Mother's Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Wild Blueberry & Cream Pie
Ingredients:
- 4 cups (516g) Wyman’s Wild Blueberries
- 1 premade pie crust
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2⁄3 cup (132g) sugar
- 1⁄4 cup (30g) flour
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out the pie crust and place it in a pie tin. Next, add the Wyman’s Wild Blueberries to the pie tin. In a separate bowl whisk the heavy cream, sugar, flour, lemon zest, and a pinch of salt. Pour the mixture over top of the berries.
Cook for 35-40 minutes, until the middle begins to firm up. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Pie can be served at either room temperature or chilled, and with an optional dollop of whipped cream.
Recipe courtesy of Wyman’s.com