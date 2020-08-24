An annual celebration from “Down East”: The best of Maine

Marinas, shoe stores, food trucks and potpourri—they’re all here

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re at a party—with everyone six feet apart, of course—and the conversation flags, here’s a question that’ll give it a jumpstart: Where can you find the best burger in the state?

“Down East” magazine has come up with an answer in its September issue devoted to the Best of Maine. Readers and editors weigh in on the best of everything from apple orchards to yoga studios. It’s not quite A to Z, but it’s close, with dozens of categories that’ll make you want to get in the car and check out boat cruises, museums, bookstores, wineries and much more.