Toboggan National Championships

Feb. 8-10. Camden Snow Bowl, Camden. $30 per person. www.camdensnowbowl.com/toboggan-championships

This annual event blends friendly competition and hilarious costumes and team names for a weekend of toboggan races and revelry. Teams of 2, 3 and 4 take to the 400-foot-long toboggan chute, which chutes participants onto frozen Hosmer Pond. Food, vendors, costume contest, too. Great for spectators.



Rangeley Winterpaloozah

Feb. 17. Haley Pond Park & Rangeley Town Park. rangeleymaine.com

This day-long family festival includes lots of free events like horse and wagon rides, ice skating, saucer bowling, pond hockey, curling, snow golf, fat tire bikes, snow kiting, XC skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snow castles, campfire and marshmallow roast. Also pay-for-entry competitions including Dog Keg Pull, Cardboard Sled Race, Firewood Toss, "Paloozah" Carry (a twist on the wife carry event), Fat Tire Bike Race and the Paloozathon (snowshoe, fat bike, run).



Downhill 24

March 1-2. Sugarloaf Mountain. $70 registration fee + fundraising. winterkids.org/events/downhill-24

It's a 24-hour ski-a-thon to benefit WinterKids. Gather a team of fellow skiers for this multi-day event, which includes lots of skiing, of course, but also other family friendly activities. Sure, there's some competition, but it's also about having a good time, skiing all night, and raising money for a good cause! Fun team names and costumes encouraged!



Midcoast Conservancy Biathlon

March 2, Hidden Valley Nature Center, Jefferson. $35 for adults, $10 for kids and students. www.midcoastconservancy.org

Whether you're a beginner or experienced XC-skier, you can participate in the Midcoast Concervancy Biathlon. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate! Racers can compete individually or in teams of four, and everyone is encouraged to compete in costume. All paintball rifles and each racer will receive safety training on how to use the rifle. Then hang out around the bonfire and enjoy chili and hot cocoa.



Moose on the Loose Triathlon

March 3. The Meadows Golf Club, Litchfield. $55 individual or $85 relay. tri-maine.com/moose-on-the-loose

A fun winter twist on the triathlon! Snowshoe (first leg), Fat Bike OR ski (second leg) and run (third leg). Or bring the entire family and run a fun snow 5k-only option. With scenic courses and stunning views this race is sure to please and first-timers just looking to have a good time in the snow are welcome.



Great Maine Outdoor Weekend

Feb. 8-17. Events across the state. www.greatmaineoutdoorweekend.org

What started out as a weekend of fun winter activities has expanded to 10 days! There are events around the state: snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, wildlife walks, fat biking, sledding, and more. Many activities are free and family friendly.



