Alternative Baseball hoping to find a home in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Taylor Duncan is 24 years old, and a man on a mission. After years of trying to fit in on sports teams, he created Alternative Baseball in his home state of Georgia. The league fields teams of athletes with special needs.

He was diagnosed with autism at age four, and with the love and support of his mother, learned to 'power through perception' to create opportunities for himself and others. A positive experience on a baseball team was impactful for him, and he realized that after high school -- a lot of opportunities for special needs athletes simply go away. So he turned his attention to that age group, and created Alternative Baseball. The athletes on these teams are college-age. The league has spread across the country, as far as west as Hawaii and as far east as New York state.