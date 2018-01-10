(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Alex Roy grew up in Maine, playing music in a friend's basement. It was his group Sparks The Rescue that eventually got picked up by Fearless Records, and had the sweet taste of musical fame, with songs appearing in hit television shows.

Roy returned to those high school friends to release some new music. The Alex Roy Band stopped by our 207 studio before heading out on an East Coast tour, starting in Florida and working its way back to Maine by October.

You can hear some of that new music here: https://www.alexroyband.com/

Alex Roy Band will be playing at Spring Point Tavern in South Portland on October 4th, and Chaps Saloon in Buxton on October 5th.

