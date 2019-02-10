PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti, from the Portland Press Herald, visits the 207 Studio with her preview of the October music scene.

SHOW # 1

WHO: Jason Spooner Band

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield

HOW MUCH: $20

TICKETS & INFO: http://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/Jason-Spooner.html

WHY GO: The roots rock band is celebrating the release of the brand new album “Wide Eyed” and will be playing the whole album plus other tunes.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Mallett Brothers Band 10 year anniversary show

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $25 in advance, $30 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/the-mallett-brothers-10th-anniversary/

WHY GO: They’re truly one of Maine’s premiere bands with their blend of roots rock, Americana and alt.country. Boston roots rock act Adam Ezra Group opens the show.

SHOW # 3

WHO: Marika Hackman w/opener Girl Friday

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/marika-hackman/

WHY GO: She’s a new artist to me but I’ve quickly become a fan of British singer and multi-instrumentalist Marika Hackman. Her third album is “Any Human Friend,” released earlier this year. She’s got a dreamy yet subtly fierce voice and the songs are deeply personal, often moody, and not entirely for the faint of heart.

SHOW #4

WHO: Pink Martini on their Silver Jubilee (25th anniversary) tour

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

WHERE: Aura, Portland

HOW MUCH: $45 to $65

TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/19-pink-martini/

WHY GO: Out of Portland, Oregon Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in over 25 languages and they describe themselves as “The United Nations house band of 1962 meets Lawrence Welk on acid.” Members of the band call it a little orchestra that crosses the genres of classical music, classic pop, Latin music, and jazz.[ They’ve released seven albums.

AND…Aimsel’s Lightning round of October shows in chronological order: