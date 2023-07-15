Maine's summer concert season is in full swing

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti makes no effort to hide her unbounded enthusiasm for live music. That’s why she joins us every few weeks on 207 to tell us about some of the best concerts coming to the state.
Right now she’s especially excited to see Lucius in a free show in Freeport. Read on to find out more about what Aimsel had to say about that concert and three others.
Harry Manx
WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, July 1, at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield
TICKETS: $40
Lucius
WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Discovery Park at L.L.Bean
TICKETS: Free!
Dead Gowns & Eliza Edens with Isa Burke
WHEN & WHERE: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at One Longfellow Square, Portland.
TICKETS: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Love By Numb3rs
WHEN & WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Waterfront Park in Bath
TICKETS: Free!