Maine's summer concert season is in full swing

Here are a few shows coming up in early July—and two of them are free.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti makes no effort to hide her unbounded enthusiasm for live music. That’s why she joins us every few weeks on 207 to tell us about some of the best concerts coming to the state.

Right now she’s especially excited to see Lucius in a free show in Freeport. Read on to find out more about what Aimsel had to say about that concert and three others.

Harry Manx

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, July 1, at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

TICKETS: $40

For more information, click here.

Lucius

WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Discovery Park at L.L.Bean

TICKETS: Free!

For more information, click here. 

Dead Gowns & Eliza Edens with Isa Burke

WHEN & WHERE: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at One Longfellow Square, Portland.

TICKETS: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 

For more information, click here.

Love By Numb3rs

WHEN & WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Waterfront Park in Bath

TICKETS: Free!

For more information, click here. 

