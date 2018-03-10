SHOW # 1

Lucy Wainwright Roche at One Longfellow Square, Wednesday. Oct. 10

Show info: https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration/?ee=1015

Singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche has just released her latest album “Little Beast.”

Bio: Those familiar with Lucy Wainwright Roche are aware of her bell tone voice, her unshakable melodies, and her knack for wise, wry lyrics that clench the heart. It’s no surprise that Wainwright Roche is the daughter of Suzzy Roche (The Roches) and Loudon Wainwright III, half sibling to Rufus and Martha Wainwright.

The new album is breathtaking, stirring and one of my favorite releases of 2018.

SHOW # 2

The English Beat, Saturday Oct. 20. Aura in Portland. With local opener Zeme Libre

Show info: https://auramaine.com/events/18-the-english-beat/

It's been more than 35 years since legendary ska band The English Beat released a new album, and the wait is finally over with the arrival of "Here We Go Love." Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling and company have released a gem of an album with songs like the bouncy and political "How Can You Stand There?" and the angry yet highly danceable title track. Put on your best British mod threads and head to Aura where you'll hear some of the new tunes along with plenty of classic Beat tunes including "Mirror in the Bathroom," "Twist & Crawl," "I Confess" and "Save It For Later.

SHOW # 3

The Breeders, Thursday, Oct. 25. State Theatre in Portland.

Show info: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1745256-breeders-portland

The Breeders early days actually date back to the late '80s when Tanya Donelly of Throwing Muses and Kim Deal from The Pixies formed the band. The debut album "Pod" was released in 1990 and its home to my favorite take on The Beatles' "Happiness Is A Warm Gun." By the time "Last Splash" was released in '93, Donelly had moved on to form Belly and Deal's twin sister, Kelley, was part of the band. "Last Splash" made a huge splash and was certified platinum (1 million copies sold) a year after its release. "Divine Hammer" and "Saints" were subsequent singles, and they're both righteous tunes, but it was "Cannonball" that catapulted the band to stardom. That said, it wouldn't release another album for nine years. "Title TK" is an album I haven't spent much time with, but a quick spin paid off with the opening track "Little Fury," along with the slow, brooding "Off You." Six years later came "Mountain Battles," and then all was relatively quiet in The Breeders camp for a decade, save for a 2013 tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of "Last Splash". In March, The Breeders came storming back with "All Nerve." "Wait in the Car" was the first single, and the album was a return to the original "Last Splash" lineup of the Deal sisters, drummer Jim MacPherson and bassist Josephine Wiggs. The title track of "All Nerve" is my current favorite. It's just over two minutes long and aches with longing, first quietly and then fuzzed up with electric guitar, and it's quintessential Breeders.

SHOW #4

Dar Williams: Friday, Oct. 26 at Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

Show info: https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/2018-2019-calendar-data/2018/10/26/dar-williams-folk-rock-singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams has been penning poignant, thoughtful songs since the early '90s. Over the course of more than a dozen albums, she's sung about relationship intricacies, therapy, Yoko Ono, Pete Seeger, Mark Rothko, feminism, Greek mythology, a lab experiment about human suffering and childhood. The latter topic being captured so eloquently in what will always be my favorite Williams song, "When I Was a Boy" from her 1993 album "The Honesty Room." It starts off so sweetly with the lines, "I won't forget when Peter Pan came to my house, took my hand/I said I was a boy, I'm glad he didn't check," and then gets to the heart of the matter about the loss of innocence experienced in adulthood with the lines, "And now I'm in a clothing store, and the sign says less is more/More that's tight means more to see, more for them, not more for me/That can't help me climb a tree in 10 seconds flat." Having seen Williams at least a dozen times since the '90s, I can attest to the quality of her live performances. With an acoustic guitar and lovely soprano vocals, Williams' shows are cathartic but also fun, as her stage presence is engaging and often humorous.

