"Aging Fearlessly" blog tackles interesting topics for seniors

Writer Suzanne Carmichael hopes to start conversations and provide resources with each topic she presents.

PORTLAND, Maine — Suzanne Carmichael and her husband always had an eye on Maine, and they finally moved to the Pine Tree State in 1997. Upon arriving, they found a home here.

Carmichael volunteers with AARP Maine (American Association of Retired Persons, Maine chapter) and is launching a new blog to explore issues related to aging in the state. When she discovered AARP Maine did not have a blog, she thought her work might fill a need.

The writer hopes to cover a broad range of issues and will welcome suggestions from her readers. With her research, Carmichael hopes to shed new light on several topics and provide vetted resources to her readers so they can learn more.

To date, Carmichael has explored the topic of brain health, navigating the healthcare system and art, creativity and aging. In the future she plans to cover family caregiving, aging in place and the importance of friends as you age. The writer also plans to research climate change equity, what that means and how it impacts seniors.

When asked about the name Aging Fearlessly, Carmichael said she sees fear as a "big red stop sign." She hopes to help her readers put aside any fear and get informed about various issues.

Anyone who would like to suggest a topic for Carmichael or has any questions or comments can email her at me@aarp.org. Be sure to put "blog" in the subject line.

The current post of Aging Fearlessly is always on the homepage of AARP Maine. Anyone can also email her directly at agingfearlessly@gmail.com if they would like to subscribe to the blog.

Carmichael is also hosting a new public affairs program on WERU-FM, which will air on the third Wednesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. "50+ Aging in Rural Maine" will explore issues that seniors face as they age in rural communities.