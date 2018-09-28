BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Our dreams and aspiration in high school take some time to work towards, unless you're Annabelle Gardiner.

Gardiner started dancing when she was four years old and was already choreographing musicals at the age of 13. She loves the art of dance, but her true passion is teaching it to others.

"My entire life I would have notebooks and notebooks with pictures of what my studio would look like and the uniform I would have and what I would teach and it was just like my obsession since I was little I just wanted to be a teacher," said Gardiner.

Annabelle wasted no time in life to make her dreams a reality. She opened her dance studio at the tender age of 17, right out of high school. She considered continuing her education, but college was going to be expensive. The 23-year-old has learned a lot about what it takes to own and operate a dance studio. An inspiration to the young students in her class like Emma Rankins who's just two years younger than the age Gardiner was when she decided to open her own space to teach.

"Really inspiring because actually, like one of her most famous quotes is 'there's no need for a plan B if you make plan A work,' so it's really inspiring to see someone that's not too different than I am age wise being able to accomplish your dreams and being able to do all these amazing things," said Rankins.

During the first year, seven students signed up for classes. Five years later the roster has grown to more than 100 girls and boys wanting to learn from Gardiner. The owner is also the instructor, choreographer, secretary, she's in charge of marketing, cleaning. If it has to get done, Gardiner is on the job.

"When a child finally understands a step and that just like I said before," said Gardiner. "That sparkle and that self confidence that just comes out. Yeah it's amazing."

© 2018 WCSH-TV