After two decades, Maine’s island veterinarian has made his last house call

He probably had the best commute and best office of any vet in the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — In 2013, veterinarian John Flood was asked how long he wanted to keep taking his specially-equipped boat out to the islands of Casco Bay to treat dogs, cats, and other pets.

“Forever,” he said with a laugh.

Well, forever wasn’t as far off as he perhaps anticipated.

The Island Veterinary Service announced this week that, after more than 20 years of serving the islands, Flood is retiring. The service will continue.

We wanted to take one last look at Dr. Flood and the work he did, which was one of those only-in-Maine stories. Here’s a profile we did on him in 2013.