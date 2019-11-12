PORTLAND, Maine — When Charles Dickens was writing his novels, he would get up from his desk, stand in front of a mirror and act out some of the lines he was giving his characters. That sense of theatricality and storytelling came naturally. He loved to perform on stage and, after achieving towering success as a novelist, went on extensive lecture tours during which he spoke to tens of thousands of admirers.

What may be Dickens’s most enduring work is “A Christmas Carol,” whose popularity as a book, plays, musicals and movies shows no sign of flagging. The Public Theatre in Lewiston is presenting a version of the story featuring six actors. You can see the shows on December 13, 14 and 15. Artistic director Christopher Schario, who adapted the story for this production, and actress Sheila Stasack joined us on 207 to talk about this timeless story of human redemption.

