After beating cancer, Debbie Cupo set out to help other Mainers going through same battle

"I think it’s so important to remember these people need care," Debbie Cupo said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — In 2021, Debbie Cupo, of Falmouth, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Little more than a year later, having undergone successful chemotherapy and radiation, she staged a gala and golf tournament called Drive Fore the Cure to raise money for cancer care in Maine. What Cupo saw during her own treatment moved her to act.

"When I was having chemo, I would be sitting next to someone who had their baby there," Cupo recalled. "They [went through] three hours with chemo with their baby. Then they had to go home and take care of their other children and their husbands and their jobs. I think it’s so important to remember that these people need help and care."

The goal for the first Drive Fore the Cure was to raise $50,000 for cancer care. It ended up raising $130,000. For a first-time charitable event, it was the equivalent of a 350-yard drive down the middle of the fairway.

"That type of money is really helping the Maine people," Cupo said. "That’s what’s important to me."

After the first year’s resounding success, Drive Fore the Cure is back for 2023 with a gala set for Aug. 20 and a charity tournament the following day, both at the Falmouth Country Club. The money raised will go to the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network.

You can find information on how to participate and donate here.