After an ugly 2020, it’s a new year for caterers in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The wedding industry pumps millions of dollars into the Maine economy, but last year it got crushed. People still got married, of course, but they didn’t spend freely on lavish gatherings for dozens or even hundreds of guests. Caterers from Kittery to Caribou got caught in the downdraft and saw their expected profits for the year vanish.

Now weddings and other gatherings, from graduation parties to family reunions, are starting to make a comeback, and that’s good news for the catering business. Joe Ricchio, the host of the Food Coma Podcast and a keen observer of the Maine food scene, joined us on 207 to talk about some of his favorite caterers and what makes them special. He’s particularly pleased by the wide range of menus available these days.

“I feel like before there were a lot of big catering companies you had to use and it was, like, hey, it’s a spanakopita, it’s a bacon-wrapped scallop,” Ricchio says. The caterers he chose don’t fall back on cliches. “All these places have really interesting food.”

Here’s the list Joe compiled. For more details, check out our conversation.