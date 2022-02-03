After three-year disruption, Maine Science Festival returns

With dozens of events and activities, it’s a way to learn about science from the people who do it.

BANGOR, Maine — COVID derailed the Maine Science Festival in 2020. Ditto for 2021. This year, it's back as an in-person event, and founder and director Kate Dickerson said she's almost giddy at the prospect.

What is the Maine Science Festival? Dickerson, who has no peer as a cheerleader for the event, suggests attendees think of it as an art or music festival, except the focus is on science.

It's pretty simple. She wants to get people in Maine, especially students, genuinely excited about science and how it can improve lives and the economy.

The festival runs from March 16 to March 20, with more than 70 events and activities, many featuring "a way to learn and celebrate the science in Maine from the people who do it."

Want to learn more? Watch 207's conversation with Dickerson. Her enthusiasm is infectious.