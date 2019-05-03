PORTLAND, Maine — In four days we’ll be setting our clocks ahead for daylight saving time, in just over two weeks spring will officially arrive, and in little more than three weeks it’ll be opening day for the Red Sox. The snowbanks in Aroostook County may be ten feet tall, but the evidence is clear: winter is starting to lose its grip.

As the days grow longer and the temperatures warm up, most Mainers start getting more physically active. How do you transition from winter sloth to spring vigor without getting sore or hurt? We asked Dr. Allyson Coffin, a chiropractor at Align with Wellness in Yarmouth, for some suggestions. Watch our interview to see what she recommends.