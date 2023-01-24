Want to avoid crowds at Acadia National Park? Here’s when to go.

“Down East” explores the park in “its (secretly) best season”

PORTLAND, Maine — Of the millions of people who visit Acadia National Park each year, only a fraction come in the winter. Just think of all you’ll be missing if you head to the park in January or February: crowds, long waits at the visitor center and Jordan Pond House, parking lots with no spaces, and a general sense that your time in nature is being eroded by too many people.

In the cover story of its February issue, “Down East” offers a guide to Acadia in winter, what writer Ann Pollard Ranco describes as “a rich and vivid land- and seascape, as fascinating as it was frigid, made all the more magical for the lack of visitors.”

Editor-in-chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to talk about that and other stories, including a profile of a Maine artist whose paintings are now selling for well over one million dollars. Watch our conversation to learn more.