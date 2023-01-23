x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Recipe: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes

Chef Bo Byrne shows 207 how to make a Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is an instructor at the Southern Maine Community College Culinary Arts program and is the owner of T.O.P. Dog, a hot dog cart. He joined 207 to show us how to make Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes.

Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes:

  • 1/2 ea. onion, grated
  • 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 to 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp. BBQ sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp. dry mustard
  • 3 tbsp. bacon fat

Gravy:

  • 1 tbsp. butter
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 2 ea. garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 ea onion, chopped
  • 1/3 cup mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 2 tbsp. flour
  • 3 cups beef stock
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Grate onion with box grater and combine with panko breadcrumbs.
  2. Add remaining wet ingredients to breadcrumbs.
  3. Combine with ground beef.
  4. Form into 4 to 6 patties.
  5. Heat pan with bacon fat and sear patties on both sides.
  6. Remove patties from pan and set aside.
  7. Start gravy by adding mushrooms to pan.
  8. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
  9. Add garlic for 30 seconds and then add flour to make roux.
  10. Add beef stock with remaining ingredients and boil.
  11. Add Salisbury steaks and cook for 15 minutes in gravy at medium heat.
  12. Check internal temperature for 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
  13. Plate with mashed Potatoes (see recipe below)  and mixed vegetables.
  14. Crispy fried shallots and parsley for garnish.

Mashed potatoes:

  • 3 ea. potatoes, peeled
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream or milk
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  • Slice peeled potatoes in half and cover in cold water.
  • Boil potatoes for 40 minutes or until a crack is visible in the flesh of the potato.
  • Drain immediately and return to pan and mash.
  • Whip potatoes with cream and butter.
  • Season to taste.

Related Articles

More 207 stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out