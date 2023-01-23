Recipe: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is an instructor at the Southern Maine Community College Culinary Arts program and is the owner of T.O.P. Dog, a hot dog cart. He joined 207 to show us how to make Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes.
Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes:
- 1/2 ea. onion, grated
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 to 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp. BBQ sauce
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp. dry mustard
- 3 tbsp. bacon fat
Gravy:
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 ea. garlic cloves, chopped
- 1/2 ea onion, chopped
- 1/3 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 2 tbsp. flour
- 3 cups beef stock
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Grate onion with box grater and combine with panko breadcrumbs.
- Add remaining wet ingredients to breadcrumbs.
- Combine with ground beef.
- Form into 4 to 6 patties.
- Heat pan with bacon fat and sear patties on both sides.
- Remove patties from pan and set aside.
- Start gravy by adding mushrooms to pan.
- Sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add garlic for 30 seconds and then add flour to make roux.
- Add beef stock with remaining ingredients and boil.
- Add Salisbury steaks and cook for 15 minutes in gravy at medium heat.
- Check internal temperature for 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Plate with mashed Potatoes (see recipe below) and mixed vegetables.
- Crispy fried shallots and parsley for garnish.
Mashed potatoes:
- 3 ea. potatoes, peeled
- 1/3 cup heavy cream or milk
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Slice peeled potatoes in half and cover in cold water.
- Boil potatoes for 40 minutes or until a crack is visible in the flesh of the potato.
- Drain immediately and return to pan and mash.
- Whip potatoes with cream and butter.
- Season to taste.