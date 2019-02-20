PORTLAND, Maine — Twenty years ago Mark Marchesi was a college student walking around Portland, he started photographing the city he lived in. He was particularly drawn to early morning light. This developed into a much larger project that he continued for the past two decades. These images are now collected in two published volumes Greater Portland I & II. The collection lends itself to a visual discussion of nostalgia versus development. A lot of the buildings Marchesi photographed are now gone, replaced with newer buildings and giving the city as a whole a new look entirely. Looking back in retrospect Marchesi waxes poetic, "I try to avoid choosing sides in the heated debate over whether new development is compromising the soul of Portland, I see both sides." This belief is on display in his collections of imagery. A study in the passing of time upon the urban facade of Maine's biggest city.

Greater Portland