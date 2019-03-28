PORTLAND, Maine — Borek

1 box phyllo dough (you can find it any frozen baked good aisle at your local grocery store)

2 C feta or your favorite cheese, crumbled

1/2 C melted butter

1 Tbs black sesame seeds

1 Tbs sumac

Method:

Lay out your phyllo dough, brush one sheet with melted butter and top with another sheet, brush with butter again, repeat this process until you have three sheets brushed and ready. Place the desired amount of cheese on the closer edge to you. Roll the dough like a cigar, place it on a sheet tray, brush it with little bit more butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds and sumac. Bake it at 350 F preheated oven about 8 minutes, serve warm. You can make as many rolls as you like if there is left over dough make sure to wrap it with plastic wrap for another use.