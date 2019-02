PORTLAND, Maine — Mr Drew & his animals too! They travel all over the state and educate. A tegu makes a great pet. The tortoise can live to be 150 years old. Snapping turtles won't bite you, they just want to be left alone.

Drew Desjardins brings these animals, most of which he has rescued, to various places all over the state. A lot of these animals become too much to handle, so he steps in and creates a learning center that travels around the state of Maine.

Mr. Drew & His Animals Too.