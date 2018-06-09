When Zach Lupetin moved to LA he started working at an advertising agency. Beaten by the long hours & cutthroat nature of the business he started looking for things to bring him joy. He put an ad up on Craigslist looking to form an old-time folk band with like minded folks that would gather to play music that made them happy. With the exception of a few 'weirdos' that came and went, The Dustbowl Revival was formed. Now an 8 piece New Orleans style Jazz ensemble that has toured extensively around the world, they continue to push the boundaries of their style and break the mold of what one might expect.

This is music, this is energy, this is fun.

http://www.dustbowlrevival.com/

© 2018 WCSH-TV