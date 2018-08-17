BROOKS (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Peace Ridge Sanctuary rescues farm animals - not the typical animals you think of when you think of rescues.

It is housed on about 800 acres in Brooks, 600 of those acres are dedicated conservation land, and is home to about 300 goats, cows, horses, pigs, chickens, and a few dogs. The number of residents is growing all the time, and they cannot accommodate all the animals that need their help.

The small staff work tirelessly to rehabilitate and care for these animals who come to them from situations of abuse and neglect. The animals who find their way to Peace Ridge are there for life — it is a farm of happy endings.

Peace Ridge welcomes support and you can learn more about their work through their website (http://www.peaceridgesanctuary.org) or by following them on Facebook where they post daily updates on specific animals and make requests for donations, large and small.

Peace Ridge also opens its doors every other Sunday through October for Open Houses, where you can tour the farm. Information about the Open Houses is also available on their website. You cannot help but love the residents of Peace Ridge Sanctuary!

