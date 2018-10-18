(NEWS CENTER Maine-- Ciera Mackenzie is not much bigger than her guitar. She's not any older than it either, but that doesn't stop her from wielding with the power of the song. She's just beginning and she's already making waves. At 13 she played four different locations in one day, totaling over 8 hours of performance and over 200 songs. That a large repertoire for any veteran performer, and Ciera made nothing of it.

She's got the stamina, she's got a voice, and she's mastering the instrument to enable the songwriting. Born in Lewiston, and raised for part of her formative years here in Maine, she's now making her way in Nashville. She's got the support of her family and perhaps, someday in the near future, we can say, 'Remember when we saw her on 207.'

