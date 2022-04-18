x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

A rich chocolate ganache you can use to enhance desserts

Tara Cannaday from Pot + Pan joins us in the 207 kitchen.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Tara Cannaday is a baker at Pot + Pan in Portland. The company specializes in cannabis-based baking. Cannaday uses some of her favorite desserts to influence the company's line of products, and she joined us in the 207 kitchen to show us how to make a dark chocolate ganache.

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz. heavy cream
  • 16 oz. dark chocolate, chips, or chopped chocolate 
  • 1 TBSP butter

Directions:

  • Heat 16 oz. of heavy cream in a saucepan over medium heat. 
  • Place 16 oz. of chocolate in a medium bowl and set aside.
  • Once your cream begins to simmer, pour it over your chocolate and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.
  • Use a rubber spatula to mix your cream and chocolate together; add butter and mix until melted; your ganache should be smooth & shiny. 

It is now ready to use as:

  • a drip garnish on your favorite cake
  • on top of an ice cream sundae
  • a base for making truffles -- flavor ganache accordingly (like adding cinnamon & chili powder), chill, and scoop out balls of ganache. Place in fridge for 30 minutes before rolling between your hands until round and dusting with cocoa powder and more cinnamon.

RELATED: Enjoy the tastes of spring with this fruity mocktail

RELATED: Recipe: Hanger steak in a coffee marinade

More stories from 207: