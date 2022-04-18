A rich chocolate ganache you can use to enhance desserts

PORTLAND, Maine — Tara Cannaday is a baker at Pot + Pan in Portland. The company specializes in cannabis-based baking. Cannaday uses some of her favorite desserts to influence the company's line of products, and she joined us in the 207 kitchen to show us how to make a dark chocolate ganache.
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. heavy cream
- 16 oz. dark chocolate, chips, or chopped chocolate
- 1 TBSP butter
Directions:
- Heat 16 oz. of heavy cream in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Place 16 oz. of chocolate in a medium bowl and set aside.
- Once your cream begins to simmer, pour it over your chocolate and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.
- Use a rubber spatula to mix your cream and chocolate together; add butter and mix until melted; your ganache should be smooth & shiny.
It is now ready to use as:
- a drip garnish on your favorite cake
- on top of an ice cream sundae
- a base for making truffles -- flavor ganache accordingly (like adding cinnamon & chili powder), chill, and scoop out balls of ganache. Place in fridge for 30 minutes before rolling between your hands until round and dusting with cocoa powder and more cinnamon.