A preview of upcoming concerts, festivals in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The concert lineup in Maine really starts to heat up this time of year.

Portland Press Herald music writer, Aimsel Ponti, stopped by the 207 studio to share a few "must-see" shows happening around our state in the coming weeks.

SHOW: Sara Hallie Richardson & Amarantos Quartet with opener Kenya Hall

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, May 19 at One Longfellow Square in Portland

TICKETS: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

SHOW: All Roads Music Festival

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 in downtown Belfast

TICKETS: $30 Friday, $40 Saturday, $60 two-day pass, $80 two-day VIP pass, $10 for youth 10 years old and under.

SHOW: Slane U2 Tribute

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, May 26 at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland

TICKETS: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, $35 reserved seating

"Slane is Maine’s premiere U2 tribute band and they perform songs that span U2’s 40-year iconic career in a tribute full of heart and soul," Ponti said. "This is a must-see show for all U2 fans and anyone who enjoys great music."

SHOW: Dead Letter Office: A Tribute to REM

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, May 27 at The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro

TICKETS: $20

"Since 2014, Dead Letter Office has been thrilling audiences throughout the U.S. & Canada, providing a show that’s been sorely missed since R.E.M. called it quits," Ponti said. "Dead Letter Office not only performs R.E.M.'s major hits but also dives deep into their catalog to please the die-hard fans!"



