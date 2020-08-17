A portrait of a Mainer, that hung in a Maine inn is now with the woman's daughter

The former owner of the inn has found the daughter of Georgette Auger, and got the portrait to her.

PORTLAND, Maine — For years a portrait of a young girl hung in a guest room at an inn in Naples with no explanation. Keith Neubert owned what is now Lakeview Inn until 2013, and when he left the inn he decided to take the photo with him. What he didn't know is that there were details about the photo and the young subject written on the back.

The photo is of Georgette Auger, who was born in Lewiston, Maine in 1911 and died in 1985.

The portrait was stored in Keith's home until a few weeks ago when he found it again and decided to return it to its rightful owner.

Turning to Facebook for help, Neubert's post was shared over 200 times and after just a couple days he found Georgette's daughter Pauline Knittweis is now living in Florida.

Keith's friend was heading to Florida and offered to drive the picture south for him.

Now Pauline has the portrait of her mother as a young child.