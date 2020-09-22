A passion for fishing, and a determination to honor the industry

Hayley Brown meets like minds in Taylor and Nikki Strout of Rugged Seas

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Hayley Brown’s life was turned upside down at the beginning of this year when her father – Captain Joe Nickerson, and his crew mate, Chris Pinkham - died at sea when their boat capsized. The Coast Guard has never been able to determine a cause. In the months that have followed, Hayley has turned her grief in to purpose. She is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of commercial fishing. It was a chance encounter in March that introduced her to two like minds and reminded her of the passion her father held for fishing.

A few months after Captain Joe Nickerson died at sea, Hayley Brown and her mom decided to attend The Fisherman’s Forum in Rockland, something her mom and dad had done for decades.

"It was somewhat comforting because every body there knew. We didn’t have to explain anything. We were surrounded by the people who knew what happened best," recalls Hayley. "The outpouring of love and support we’ve received from so many people that we never met because we never saw him in his professional element …we saw him as a dad."

If you are in any way connected to the commercial fishing industry, you know the dangers. For families who fish, it is all part and parcel of the work that enables them to provide for their families.

Rugged Seas honors an industry with products that speak to the fishing lifestyle Nikki and Taylor Strout use what fishermen discard in their durable line of bags. CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - Talk to Taylor Strout about the Maine fishing industry, and you get a passionate answer. "It's made me the man I am today. And it's given me everything that I have around me.

"You kinda put that stuff in the back of your mind. You focus on the job at hand. And the work. Just so you can work safely, and get home," says Taylor Strout. He is a fisherman, so is his dad. Together with his wife Nikki, they’ve launched a company aimed at honoring those who fish by repurposing the iconic and familiar fishing bibs into bags, backpacks, and clutches. A portion of the sales from Rugged Seas products goes to support fishing organizations.

And at that Forum, Hayley and her mom wandered in to the Rugged Seas booth. Nikki Strout remembers that moment. "It happened for a reason. And I think Hayley and I have said that to each other. We connected for a reason."

Seeing the Rugged Seas products, it didn’t take long for them to envision the bibs that Captain Joe had fished in – transformed in to something they could hold – and use – and cherish.

Hayley believes her Dad was found because he was wearing his oilskins. "I don’t know if this is true or not, but I personally feel that those are how they found him. ‘Cause, him and his crewman had drifted from the accident. So, I have a love of the orange, dirty, oilskins ... smelly oilskins."

Nikki recalls their first conversation. "We would love to be able to find a way to keep a part of him with us. Fishing was his life. If you would be willing, we’d love to give you his gear to make us some items for us to keep." She talks about the rigors of being part of a fishing family. "I think as a fishing wife, you don’t want to think about the things that could happen – you just kind of don’t let your mind go there – and so talking with them was just reality. This is such a …it can be a scary lifestyle? But it’s something that we’re proud of the fisherman in our lives and in our families, so I just really connected with them. The way that they talk about him, and just sort of – they want to keep his memory alive and not have this be such a tragic thing but find something positive in it."

The bibs were exchanged, and a few weeks later, Nikki presented Hayley with more keepsakes than she could imagine. "Each one is a little different and it’s kinda cool - you can definitely see the character in them and that each bag has its own story. Some people would look at it and be like ‘oh there’s something on it’ but we know it did its job, and it went out to sea, and it had its day so it’s really cool to have these," says Hayley. "It's such a reminder – not only just of my relationship with my dad, but of this industry and what he was so passionate about. It hold so much meaning - it really does."