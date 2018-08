Winter Kids is a non-profit dedicated to getting kids outside and active in the winter months. It's easy to fall into the couch and suck up a video game, for hours on end, when nights grow so long and days are just an 8hr slip. But Winter Kids offers programming to keep the next generation active. We spoke with the directors of Winter Kids and how the impact of being the beneficiary of the Beach to Beacon race this weekend will help them.

