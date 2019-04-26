PORTLAND, Maine — iZosh is a non-profit dedicated to helping women living in extreme poverty. Started in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2012 by Sally Dunning & a small group of women that wanted to make a difference. They created a non-profit organization that raises money for women in extreme poverty, under $2 a day, that also have a business plan. iZosh has raised over $220,000.00 and has helped over 622 women since it's inception.

When Sally retired she moved her to Maine & began the first daughter chapter, iZosh Maine out of the Tuttle Road Methodist Church in Cumberland. The Maine chapter has raised nearly $10,000.00 and helped over 40 women.

iZosh, Maine, has an event happening April 29, at Ocean View in Falmouth. Allison Shigo is the director of the film A Walk To Beautiful, which will be screen at the event, where you can learn more about iZosh, micro-loans and speak with Alison & Sally.