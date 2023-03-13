Musical written by two longtime friends will soon premiere in Maine

The show aims to create nothing less than "something beautiful, true, memorable, and epic."

PORTLAND, Maine — Andy Happel and Kerem Durdag met more than 30 years ago as students at the University of New Hampshire.

They drifted apart and their lives took customary twists and turns until about 10 years ago when they were reunited in the Portland area because Durdag was looking for someone to give violin lessons to his daughter.

Happel, who has more than 60 music students, turned out to be just the man for the job.

That chance reunion led to an ambitious joint project, the writing of a pop-rock musical called "somewhere/elsewhere." The non-profit culture and entertainment organization Portland Ovations commissioned the piece, which deals with love, loss, migration, and more.

Durdag wrote the story, book, and lyrics; Happel composed the music. Both men, now the best of friends, are thinking big. “somewhere/elsewhere” is, according to Durdag, "an attempt to create something beautiful, true, memorable, epic and with elemental soul."

The show will premiere on March 23 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center and run for one night only. Watch our conversation with Happen and Durdag to learn more.