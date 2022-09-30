A new Maine literary festival kicks off Friday

With more than 50 writers and countless readers, a new Maine literary festival is ready to rock.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lit Fest is a new event for the state that kicks off tonight and runs through October 8.

It’s a collaboration between the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program that features a number of gatherings, talks, workshops, readings, and more, that celebrate “the power of the written and spoken word.”

Most of the events will take place in Portland, some in Waterville, and there’s an online element as well.

How can you get the most out of the Lit Fest? To learn more, watch out interview with Gibson Fay-LeBlanc, the executive director of the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance.