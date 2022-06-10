A new chapter for popular folk duo Aztec Two-Step

After 50 years, it’s time for a rebooted 2.0 sound.

PORTLAND, Maine — In 1971, after a random meeting at an open mic night at a club in Boston, Rex Fowler teamed up with Neal Shulman to form the duo Aztec Two-Step. It was the beginning of a musical relationship that would last for nearly five decades until Shulman retired in 2017.

Fowler has rebounded. With four other musicians — one of whom is his wife, Dodie Pettit — he has rebooted Aztec Two-Step as a band, and it’ll be playing at One Longfellow Square in Portland on Saturday.

As a bonus: at that show, Aztec Two-Step will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame.

"Walking on Air"

"Johnny's an Angel"

Fowler and Pettit stopped by the 207 studio to play for us. If you’d like to see their performance and interview, you’ve come to the right place.