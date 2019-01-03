Here’s one way to get a head start in the music industry: Have your father be Jimmie Vaughan, a founder of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, and your uncle be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Coming from that family tree in no way guarantees success—but it also doesn’t hurt. When Tyrone Vaughan was five years old, his uncle Steve Ray gave him a guitar. Tyrone was not interested. Muddy Waters gave him a harmonica. Still not interested. Years went by and not until he was in his late teens did he gravitate toward the guitar, in time becoming a gifted blues musician in his own right.

Want to see the first song Vaughan learned to play on the guitar? Watch the interview he did with us in the 207 studio.

www.tyronevaughan.net