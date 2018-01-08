When Alice Cooper launches into “School’s Out” in concert, the opening riff of that song turns the audience into one joyous, exuberant, singing-their-heads-off mass of humanity. The guy playing those licks is Ryan Roxie, who’s been in Alice’s band for more than twenty years and came to Maine for a quick vacation before heading out on tour.

Roxie was loose and funny and self-deprecating when he joined us on 207, one of those people you hit it off with immediately. We liked him even more when he showed us how to play those first few chords from “School’s Out” and said we could learn them in one afternoon. He particularly urged Amanda to give it a shot, saying we need “more female guitar heroes.”

Want to see that lesson? Just watch the video. School’s in.

