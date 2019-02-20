PORTLAND, Maine — There is no road weary warrior scar or husky cigarette-stained voice that would make you believe that Emilia Dahlin has been at it in music for the better part of 2 decades. She doesn't have the visible scars of driving all night to get to the next gig, night after night, but she's lived the life of a troubadour.

You can find it in her music. The wordplay seemingly coming from Ferlinghetti's San Francisco, or the song she wrote about Willie Nelson, the language she uses to spin her tales of finding her true love and being the anchor through the storm is prescient of her ability to bend words while also releasing histories melodies in her percussive guitar playing. She's found a band that fits in stride with this jazzy cacophony, bringing notes of the smokey Parisian bar so famed in old Django Reinhardt's records.

Emilia Dahlin Trio is playing this Sunday at Portland House of Music for the Portland Community Festival. Doors open at 12 and music goes until 6. It's an all-star lineup and fun for the whole family.