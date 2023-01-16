A master of the mandolin is ready to release a new album

Joe K. Walsh performs on the mandolin in the 207 studio.

PORTLAND, Maine — When Joe K. Walsh attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts he was about the only student taking mandolin lessons.

Now, as a mandolin teacher at Berklee, he’s got about a dozen students—one of whom played with him when Walsh came to perform in the 207 studio.

It’s a clear sign, Walsh said, of the growing popularity of acoustic music.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Walsh will be joined by other musicians for an album release show at One Longfellow Square in Portland. It’s an opportunity to see a gifted performer who lives in Portland playing for a hometown crowd at a venue he knows well.

“It’s one of my favorite rooms,” Walsh said.