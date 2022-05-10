Maine food writer shares list of the best things he’s eaten in 2022

These six dishes made Joe Ricchio’s eyes “roll back in his head.”

PORTLAND, Maine — Every three months or so, Joe Ricchio — a food and travel writer and the host of the Food Coma podcast — comes into the 207 studio to talk about good things to eat.

As we were kicking around ideas for possible topics for his latest appearance, he came up with the following suggestion.

"How would you feel. . ." Ricchio asked 207. "About talking about the best things I’ve eaten in 2022?"

Sold.

When Ricchio gets talking about dishes that, in his words, make his eyes roll back, his gusto and excitement are so infectious that you’ll be wallowing in self-pity because you weren’t at the table as he sampled the foods.

The next best thing is to watch our 207 conversation with him and marvel at Ricchio as he enthuses about everything from crab melts to okonomiyaki.

If you want to go right to his list, here it is. But, really, you should listen to Ricchio, or you’ll be missing out on most of the mouthwatering fun.

Lobster roll at Twelve in Portland.

Burger at Wayside in Portland.

Super beef at George’s North Shore, a food truck in Portland.

Almond croissant at Solo Pane e Pasticceria (in case your Italian is rusty, that’s a bakery) in Bath.

Crab melt at Dennett’s Wharf in Castine.

Okonomiyaki at Anju Noodle Bar in Kittery.