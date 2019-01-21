SACO, Maine — Drones offer great video opportunities, but an amateur photographer in Maine uses his to capture still images.

John Turner traveled the entire state to fly his drone. From his hometown in Harpswell, to Acadia National Park. His photographs aren't sold for business purposes. This is just a hobby that ends up on his Instagram and Facebook feeds.

"I like the still because I do like post production work," Turner said. "So with the stills there's a little bit more manipulation you can do with the photography."

His hobby of photography doesn't stop at the Pine Tree State. Turner has flown his drone all around the world including Columbia, Iceland and eventually Tokyo, Japan.

"It's fun to just get creative and see different things for what they are and capture that essence just at that one particular time," Turner said.

The photographer describes his drone photographs as having a dreamy landscape vibe. He captures a stunning overhead image during every trip with the help of the sun's light, his drone's camera and his sense of adventure.