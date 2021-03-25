A Maine book shows kids how maple syrup gets made

Her first book, “How to Catch a Keeper,” was inspired by the eight summers she spent working on a lobster tour boat in Casco Bay. Her second, “How to Tap a Maple,” came about after her father-in-law retired from his mill job in northern Maine a couple of years ago and started tapping maple trees. When her kids began tagging along as their grandfather collected sap, she quickly realized she had the material for another story. “I’m not an expert [on making syrup],” she says. “I don’t claim to be. But I know a whole lot more than I did two years ago.”