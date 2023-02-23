The man who brought us 'The Pina Colada Song' is back with a lesson in murder

If that’s not your cup of tea, Bull Moose has other new entertainment recommendations.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Brown and Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us on 207 to talk about four new releases — a book, a video, and two albums, one of which is from the biggest name in Maine country music. Here’s the list with commentary from Mick and Chris.

Rupert Holmes — "Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide"

The "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)" songwriter has written a hilarious cozy mystery about an exclusive school that teaches people how to be murderers.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

It has been 11 years since the last installment in the "Shrek" Universe (also a "Puss in Boots" movie) so fans have long awaited this day.

Antonio Banderas is back as the cat and it's just really, really good. And, I hear what you’re saying: "The sequel to a spinoff of ‘Shrek’ is really good?" Yes. It’s incredibly good.

The animation is sharper than ever, the dialogue is snappy, and the characters are all fully realized. It’s silly enough to be fun, but still takes itself seriously when it has to. It’s the perfect mix for all ages.

Dick Curless — "The Basement Tapes"

Maine native Dick Curless is being honored with a year-long exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and as part of that comes this release of living room recordings done with Bill Chinnock.

Some tracks had previously been available from various box sets, but there are also newly discovered gems here. It’s a classic Maine album and down!

Tally Hall — "Good & Evil"

Tally Hall’s second (and final) album was originally released in 2011 and is now being reissued by Needlejuice Records.

Tally Hall is a hard act to pin down. These midwestern college rockers had an eclectic sound of "wonky pop" that never quite found its audience during their original run, but has exploded in popularity thanks to social media and streaming.

And I have to say it couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of guys! As a longtime fan of Tally Hall, it’s been amazing to see its resurgence among the internet generation.