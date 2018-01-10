I was standing around on the stage of Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel, killing time while waiting to interview Christopher Buckley, the author of such sparkling satirical novels as “Thank You for Smoking” and “Supreme Courtship,” when I noticed a stack of books on a table near where we’d be sitting. The volume on top, easily seventy or eighty years old, caught my eye because of the absurdity of its title. I picked it up and showed it to ace 207 videographer Devin Crawford, and we both got a chuckle out of it.

Fifteen minutes later, Buckley was standing around on the same stage, looking slightly bored as he was briefed on a few of the details of the sound and stage directions for the talk he’d be delivering later that day for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, when he ambled over to that stack of books.

www.christopherbuckley.com

www.barbarabush.org

I knew exactly what was going to happen—I knew it. And it did. Buckley reached for the book on top of the pile, glanced at it, and laughed out loud. A few moments later, he stepped up to the lectern to do a sound check and began by announcing the name of the volume he now held in his hands. “ ‘A Book of Unusual Soups,’ “ he said with obvious relish. He turned to page one and began to read: “Soup is to dinner what the porch or gateway is to a building.” He paused, a big grin on his face, then resumed reading. “As a nation we have been accused of indifference and lukewarmness towards soup. Our lack of appreciation is due to the many disappointments we have experienced in the soups we were born to….”

People often ask writers where they get their ideas. If one day Christopher Buckley writes a humorous essay on unusual soups, there will be no doubt about the moment when inspiration struck.

