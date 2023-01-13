A honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup

Chef Daron Goldstein from Provender Kitchen + Bar joins us in the 207 kitchen with a recipe using Maine maple syrup.

PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein is the chef at Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his roasted honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup.

Ingredients:

Roasted honey nut squash:

1 honey nut squash, halved and deseeded.

Neutral oil.

Salt.

Black pepper.

Angostura maple butter:

2 tbsp. Angostura aromatic bitters.

2 tbsp. orange juice.

3 tbsp. maple syrup.

1 stick butter, cubed.

Salt.

Pickled raisins:

2 tsp. mustard seeds.

½ cup sugar.

3 tbsp. sherry vinegar.

Chili flakes.

1 bay leaf.

8 oz. raisins.

2 sprigs thyme.

1 tsp. salt.

To assemble and serve:

Thinly sliced speck.

Sliced almonds.

Neutral oil.

Salt.

Black pepper.

Method:

For the roasted honey nut squash:

Heat oven to 425° F. Toss squash with oil, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a baking sheet and roast flesh side down until softened, about 15 minutes.

For Angostura maple butter:

In a small pot over medium heat, combine bitters, orange juice, and maple syrup. Bring to a boil; reduce liquid by half, then reduce heat to low. Whisk in butter, one cube at a time, until fully emulsified. Season with salt. Transfer to a non-reactive container and refrigerate.

For pickled raisins:

In a pot over medium heat, combine all ingredients and 1 cup water; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and continue cooking until sauce is sticky and raisins are plump.

To assemble and serve:

Heat oven to 425° F. Place speck on baking sheet and roast for 8 minutes; set aside. On a baking sheet, combine almonds, oil, salt, and pepper; toss to coat. Roast for 5 minutes until almonds are golden brown. On a serving plate, place the roasted honey nut squash flesh side up. Drizzle with Angostura maple butter. Garnish with pickled raisins, speck, and almonds.

