PORTLAND, Maine — Ulfet Ralph

Executive Sous Chef Natalie’s, Camden Harbour Inn

Parsnip Soup (Serves 4, Vegan)

1 lb Parsnip

4 C Coconut Milk

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp sumac

4 C canola or vegetable oil

Method:

Wash and peel parsnips, save the skin. Slice parsnip and place them in a pan, add coconut milk, nutmeg, salt, sumac. Bring it to a boil and reduce the heat to medium to simmer until parsnip is fork tender, about 20 minutes.

While soup is simmering, heat the oil to 350 F, fry parsnip skin 30 seconds remove them from the oil and let them rest on paper towel.

When your parsnip is nice and tender blend all the ingredients in a blender until they are smooth and well incorporated. Check seasoning according to your taste and serve hot, topped with fried parsnip skin.